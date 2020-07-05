Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €28.00 ($31.46) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.00 ($41.57).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €22.30 ($25.05) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.09. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.