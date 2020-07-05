Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €580.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €580.00 ($651.69) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €590.00 ($662.92) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC set a €610.00 ($685.39) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($601.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($629.21) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($617.98) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €551.73 ($619.93).

EPA KER opened at €494.80 ($555.96) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €476.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €507.96. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($468.99).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (EPA:KER)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain a €33.00 Price Target
Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain a €33.00 Price Target
Renault PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Renault PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Kering Given a €580.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Kering Given a €580.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Basf Given a €52.00 Price Target at Warburg Research
Basf Given a €52.00 Price Target at Warburg Research
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc vs. Smith & Wesson Brands Critical Comparison
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc vs. Smith & Wesson Brands Critical Comparison
Comparing Ampal American Israel and Capital Southwest
Comparing Ampal American Israel and Capital Southwest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report