Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €580.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €580.00 ($651.69) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €590.00 ($662.92) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC set a €610.00 ($685.39) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($601.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($629.21) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($617.98) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €551.73 ($619.93).

EPA KER opened at €494.80 ($555.96) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €476.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €507.96. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

