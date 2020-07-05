Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €52.00 ($58.43) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.24 ($59.81).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €50.47 ($56.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 52-week high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

