HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $367,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $144,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 655,911 shares of company stock worth $24,627,926 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

