AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,638 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.