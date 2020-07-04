11,016 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,701,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 290,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 67,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 750,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 265,423 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 345,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 100,666 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BMA shares. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:BMA opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Banco Macro SA ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Research analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.