HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $806,000 Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of ARNA opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.45. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,883.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,431 shares of company stock worth $6,996,428. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.