10,699 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after buying an additional 780,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,705,000 after buying an additional 828,846 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,050,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $18.57 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

