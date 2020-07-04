AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,163 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.88, a PEG ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.