Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $168,000 Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 703.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 751.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,307,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 329,317 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 407.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 583,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 468,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sasol by 47.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sasol by 1,979.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 391,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

