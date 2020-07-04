Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 318,258 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

