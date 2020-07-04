AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,142,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,913,998 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $353,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

T opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

