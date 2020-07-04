Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,925,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,264,560 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Microsoft worth $1,565,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,923,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $934,262,000 after buying an additional 854,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

