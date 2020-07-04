Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 258,745 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,745 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of AMC Entertainment worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

AMC stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

