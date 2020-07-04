Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $208.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

