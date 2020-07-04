Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

APTV stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

