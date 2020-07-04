Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $200.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $176.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.11.

NYSE:STZ opened at $185.80 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

