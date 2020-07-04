AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 40,655 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 223.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

