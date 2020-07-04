Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,454 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 626.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in International Seaways by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in International Seaways by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways Inc has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.