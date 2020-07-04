Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,679 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,143,000 after buying an additional 1,718,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after buying an additional 917,948 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,018,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,914,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

