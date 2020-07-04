HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 442,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.72.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $208.34 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,032,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

