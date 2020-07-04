HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 116.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 28.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,878,547 shares of company stock valued at $145,256,559 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

