Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

