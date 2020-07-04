Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

