HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

