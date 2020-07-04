Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 36,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 51.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAM opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. Research analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

