Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $111.74 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $134.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.