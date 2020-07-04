Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $178,000 Position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AxoGen by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18. AxoGen, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

