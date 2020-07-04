Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 65,916 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 65,916 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,642,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

ABT stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.