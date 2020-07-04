Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,914,000 after buying an additional 2,150,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after acquiring an additional 959,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,587,000 after acquiring an additional 407,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,587 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

