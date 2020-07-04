Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 283,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of VirnetX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $302.58 million for the quarter.

In other VirnetX news, Director Michael F. Angelo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $65,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,585.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

