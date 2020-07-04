Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,644 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 477,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonica alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEF. Barclays cut Telefonica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Telefonica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Telefonica S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.