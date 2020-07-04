AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,109,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,258,000 after buying an additional 264,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after buying an additional 118,244 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 547,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,730 shares of company stock worth $3,549,849. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

