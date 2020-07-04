Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 447.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after buying an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

