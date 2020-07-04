Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 279.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.94% of Preferred Bank worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.