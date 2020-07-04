Deutsche Bank Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $185.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.11.

Shares of STZ opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 505.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

