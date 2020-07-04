Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.11.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

