David A. Morken Sells 1,577 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $205,893.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $313,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

