Nomura Instinet Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $51.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by Nomura Instinet from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.