Raymond James Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.42.
Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
