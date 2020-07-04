Raymond James Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

