Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Nomura

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by Nomura from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,756,000 after buying an additional 124,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,161,000 after buying an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after buying an additional 4,614,033 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

