Royal Bank of Canada Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.42.

MU opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Micron Technology by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 137,846 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

