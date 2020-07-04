Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,422,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after buying an additional 183,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $11,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

