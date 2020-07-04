HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at $29,595,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at $12,137,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 232.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 404,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 282,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at $7,550,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 2,645.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 273,462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $26.11 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

