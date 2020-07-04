HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,965,610,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,056.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,087.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,024.39 and its 200 day moving average is $860.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,010.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $895.89.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,846 shares of company stock worth $21,357,268 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

