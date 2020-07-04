HighTower Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.18.

Shares of FLT opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.56. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

