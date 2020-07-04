HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 29,373 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,373 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

