HighTower Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $767,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,337 shares in the company, valued at $28,679,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,327 shares of company stock worth $5,325,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

