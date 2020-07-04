HighTower Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 19.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,879,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,328,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 36,429.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 112,568 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

UJUL opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.