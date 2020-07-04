Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,968,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,180,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,885 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,302,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 622,642 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

